'Cooking with Lynja' Social Media Star Lynn Yamada Davis Dead at 67

Davis' daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, told the New York Times that her mom died of esophageal cancer. Davis was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and later diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021.

Davis rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic when her son Tim began uploading humorous videos of her cooking.

