Ex-CNN Star Brian Stelter Fails to Sell More Than 8,000 Copies of Latest Book Despite Heavy Promotion

Former CNN star Brian Stelter failed to sell more than 8,000 copies of his latest book despite its heavy and shameless promotion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In a surprising development to come after Stelter, 38, was booted from CNN in August 2022, the former Reliable Sources host released a new book – Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy – in November.