Ex-CNN Star Brian Stelter Fails to Sell More Than 8,000 Copies of Latest Book Despite Heavy Promotion

Brian Stelter failed to sell more than 8,000 copies of his latest book.

Jan. 12 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Former CNN star Brian Stelter failed to sell more than 8,000 copies of his latest book despite its heavy and shameless promotion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In a surprising development to come after Stelter, 38, was booted from CNN in August 2022, the former Reliable Sources host released a new book – Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy – in November.

Stelter only managed to sell 7,858 copies of his new tome as of January 6.

But according to numbers obtained by RadarOnline.com this week, Stelter only managed to sell 7,858 copies of his new tome as of January 6 – meaning he sold less than 3,000 copies per month since Network of Lies hit bookshelves on November 14.

Meanwhile, Stelter’s former CNN colleague – Jake Tapper – has also suffered disappointing sales of his newest book, All the Demons Are Here: A Thriller.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tapper’s latest book was published on July 11, 2023, and he failed to sell more than 5,000 copies within the first week of its release.

Flash forward to January 6, and Tapper only managed to sell a total of 14,360 copies of All the Demons Are Here – an abysmal average of just over 2,000 copies per month since it hit bookshelves in July.

Jake Tapper – has also suffered disappointing sales of his newest book, "All the Demons Are Here: A Thriller."

According to the numbers obtained by RadarOnline.com from Bookscan, neither Stelter nor Tapper’s latest books made the top 200 ranking for adult non-fiction books in 2023.

Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare, was ranked #1 with a whopping total sale of 1,228,125 copies in 2023.

TLC star and author Jinger Vuolo’s newest book, Becoming Free Indeed, placed last on the top 200 ranking for adult non-fiction books in 2023 with a total sale of 76,736 copies.

Other titles that beat out Stelter and Tapper’s latest works include two books about Dungeons & Dragons, a Crayola work titled My Big Coloring Book, and a book of jokes titled Dad Jokes: Good, Clean Fun for All Ages!

Neither Stelter nor Tapper’s latest books made the top 200 ranking for adult non-fiction books in 2023.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Stelter was axed from CNN in 2022 by then-CEO Chris Licht.

"It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential," Stelter said shortly before his final episode of Reliable Sources aired in August 2022.

Stelter later dubbed himself a “sacrificial lamb” regarding his departure from CNN.

Chris Licht was fired from CNN nearly one year after he axed Stelter from the network.

As for Tapper, the 54-year-old journalist has so far been able to avoid suffering the same fate as Stelter and has remained hosting The Lead with Jake Tapper five nights a week – even after Licht was abruptly fired from the network in June 2023.

“I’m not here to judge whether the firing was the right thing to do,” Tapper said after Licht was fired in June. “I’m bummed that it didn’t work out with Chris.”

