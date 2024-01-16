Suzanne Somers' Widower Alan Hamel Says 'Very Strange' Events Around Their Home Have 'Convinced' Him of an Afterlife
Suzanne Somers' widower, Alan Hamel, revealed "very strange" things happening in the home he shared with his beloved wife since her death last October, and he's now convinced there's an afterlife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hamel, 87, said three peculiar incidents have led him to believe that his late wife's spirit is still with him.
"Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange," Hamel told PageSix.
"A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room," Hamel explained about the first odd event. He said the hummingbird "hovered" near a framed photo of Somers and Hamel and then "landed on top and stayed there."
The little bird lingered long enough for Hamel to take a photo of the unusual occurrence.
Next, Hamel said, "The fireplace started all by itself" and "some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer."
"No one’s ever heard of this guy," Hamel noted of the composer.
Hamel said he's also felt Somers' "presence" in their home, revealing, "I feel her laying beside me."
"The time when I’m with my family… and I have one of my moments when I have to leave, I go into the bedroom… I’m alone there. And I feel her presence. Once I interact with her presence, I go back and interact with the family," Hamel continued. "Her grandkids, one by one, have told me the same thing."
The back-to-back incidents had a spiritual impact on the actor.
"I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife," the 87-year-old explained. "I’m convinced of it… I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere… after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something."
"I hope it’s all true,” he added. “It certainly makes the grieving process a lot easier."
"If it is, we’ll be reunited."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Somers died on October 15, a day before her 77th birthday, following a battle with breast cancer. She and Hamel were married for 46 years.
A rep for the late Three's Company star noted that the close-knit pair "rarely spent an hour apart in 55 years together."
That sentiment remained until Somer's final moments. She passed holding her beloved husband's hand at their Palm Springs home.