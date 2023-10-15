'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers Passes Away at 76 — Emmy-Nominated Actress Dies of Breast Cancer

According to Variety, the news was shared by Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, who issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of the actress' grieving family.

Hay expressed that Somers had bravely fought against an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

The statement revealed that Suzanne was spending time with her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family, who had gathered together to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16.

Instead of a joyous celebration, they now find themselves honoring Suzanne's extraordinary life and expressing their deep gratitude to her millions of fans and followers who cherished her dearly.