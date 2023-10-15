'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers Passes Away at 76 — Emmy-Nominated Actress Dies of Breast Cancer
Suzanne Somers, the Emmy Award-nominated actress known for her iconic roles in hit shows like Three's Company and She's the Sheriff, has tragically passed away at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her long battle with breast cancer came to an end on Sunday, October 15, when she peacefully took her last breath surrounded by her loved ones in her Palm Springs home.
According to Variety, the news was shared by Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, who issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of the actress' grieving family.
Hay expressed that Somers had bravely fought against an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.
The statement revealed that Suzanne was spending time with her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family, who had gathered together to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16.
Instead of a joyous celebration, they now find themselves honoring Suzanne's extraordinary life and expressing their deep gratitude to her millions of fans and followers who cherished her dearly.
Somers' impressive career spanned over several decades, and she was widely recognized for her unforgettable performances in shows such as Step By Step and Serial Mom, in addition to her iconic roles in Three's Company and She's the Sheriff.
Born in San Bruno, California on October 16, 1946, Suzanne Marie Mahoney grew up in a close-knit Irish-American Catholic family.
Her parents, Frank and Marion Mahoney, raised Suzanne and her three siblings. However, her childhood was marred by her father's battle with alcoholism, which resulted in emotional abuse towards Suzanne.
Despite these challenges, she displayed incredible resilience and determination to achieve her dreams.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Somers embarked on her acting journey, initially taking on small, uncredited roles in films like Bullitt, Daddy's Gone A-Hunting, and Fools. It wasn't until 1973's American Graffiti that she earned her first credited role as the "blonde in T-bird."
Somers' Hollywood career gained momentum when she secured a recurring role in the popular series Starsky and Hutch, where she showcased her versatility by portraying three different characters.
After a string of appearances in shows such as Lotsa Luck!, The Rockford Files and One Day at a Time, Somers finally landed her breakthrough role as the lovable Chrissy Snow in Three's Company.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Suzanne Somers will be remembered not only for her vibrant talent and ability to bring joy to millions through her performances but also for her unwavering strength in the face of a relentless battle against breast cancer.
Her legacy will continue to inspire and touch the lives of countless individuals.