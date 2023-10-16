Home > News > Suzanne Somers Read the Letter Suzanne Somers' Husband Wrote Her One Day Before Her Heartbreaking Death at 76: 'There Are No Words' Source: MEGA Alan Hamel wrote Suzanne Somers a letter one day before her passing. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 16 2023, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, penned the Three’s Company star a heartfelt love letter just one day before her death this weekend at 76, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a heartbreaking development to come shortly after Somers passed away on Sunday after a lengthy 23-year battle with breast cancer, it was revealed that her husband wrote the Three’s Company and Step by Step actress a love letter as part of an early birthday present.

Hamel gave Somers the letter ahead of her 77th birthday on Monday.

Somers, who passed away “peacefully in her sleep” on Sunday morning, would have celebrated her 77th birthday on Monday, October 16. “Love I use it every day, sometimes several times a day. I use it at the end of emails to my loving family. I even use it in emails to close friends. I use it when I’m leaving the house,” Hamel’s note to Somers began. “There’s love, then love you and I love you!! Therein lies some of the different ways we use love. Sometimes I feel obliged to use love, responding to someone who signed love in their email, when I’m uncomfortable using love but I use it anyway.”

“I also use love to describe a great meal,” the love letter continued. “I use it to express how I feel about a show on Netflix. I often use love referring to my home, my cat Gloria, to things Gloria does, to the taste of a cantaloupe I grew in my garden. I love the taste of a freshly harvested organic royal jumbo medjool date. I love biting a fig off the tree. I love watching two giant blackbirds who live nearby swooping by my window in a power dive.” “My daily life encompasses things and people I love and things and people I am indifferent to,” Hamel wrote further. “I could go on ad infinitum, but you get it. What brand of love do I feel for my my wife Suzanne? Can I find it in any of the above? A resounding no!!!! There is no version of the word that is applicable to Suzanne and I even use the word applicable advisedly.”

Somers reportedly read the letter then passed away "peacefully in her sleep" early Sunday morning.

“The closest version in words isn’t even close. It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you. Feelings…That’s getting close, but not all the way.” “55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it,” Somers’ husband of 46 years added. “Even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it. Staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it.”

“I’m back to feelings. There are no words,” Hamel concluded the note. “There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. Even the green shaded scholars of the Oxford University Press have spent 150 years and still have failed to come up with that one word.” “So I will call it, ‘Us,’ uniquely, magically, indescribably wonderful ‘Us.'”

Somers and Hamel married in 1977 and were married for 46 years before her passing on Sunday.

According to Somers’ publicist, Hamel “gave [the note] to her a day early and she read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep.” Somers and Hamel, 87, married in 1977. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Somers passed away on Sunday after battling breast cancer for 23 years. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15,” Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement on Sunday. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Somers, who starred in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," battled breast cancer for 23 years.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.” “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

