Suzanne Somers' Neighbors Fear Rumored Plans to Turn Late Actress' Home Into a Memorial Museum: Source

Neighbors of late Suzanne Somers reportedly fear her home will be turned into a memorial museum.

By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Maybe Three's Company, but the Palm Springs neighbors of the late actress Suzanne Somers reportedly think turning her sprawling home into a memorial museum will attract too big of a crowd, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Somers died at age 76 last month after a courageous 23-year battle with breast cancer.

Somers died on October 15, one day before her 77th birthday.

"They worry about increased traffic, noise and the impact on property values," an insider told the National Enquirer.

"Many residents, while acknowledging her legacy, question whether a memorial is the right fit for their upscale neighborhood," the source added.

A source for Somers denied the claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com, telling us, "This assumption is without foundation."

Somers died after a courageous 23 year battle with breast cancer.

The Emmy Award-nominated actress and husband Alan Hamel called the popular Southern California tourist destination home for several decades.

Back in 2016, Somers revealed to People magazine that she had never visited Palm Springs before purchasing her first home there — a sprawling 28-acre desert compound — in 1977.

Somers said at the time, she "wanted a place where, as a family, we could roam free with privacy."

Somers and longtime husband Alan Hamel called Palm Springs home for over 40 years.

While Somers and Hamel sold their home of 40 years in 2021 for $8.5 million, the couple continued to live in Palm Springs until her death.

After the beloved star's passing in October, the late Step-by-Step star's neighbors are reportedly concerned that their privacy will be threatened should rumored plans of turning the home where Somers took her final breath into a memorial museum become a reality.

Neighbors of the late actress are reportedly how a memorial museum would impact traffic and home values.

Somers' publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed that the actress passed away at home in a heartfelt statement on behalf of her family.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Hay's statement read.

The emotional announcement revealed that Somers was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the statement continued.

"Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Somers was most famously known for her iconic roles in Three's Company, She's the Sheriff, and Serial Mom. Fans gravitated towards the actress for her charm, quick wit, and resilient spirit, which helped her overcome family trauma in addition to her decades-long cancer battle.

