Suzanne Somers' Neighbors Fear Rumored Plans to Turn Late Actress' Home Into a Memorial Museum: Source

"They worry about increased traffic, noise and the impact on property values," an insider told the National Enquirer.

"Many residents, while acknowledging her legacy, question whether a memorial is the right fit for their upscale neighborhood," the source added.

A source for Somers denied the claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com, telling us, "This assumption is without foundation."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.