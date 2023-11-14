Fans Boycotting 'Stranger Things' Season 5 as Lead Star Noah Schnapp Faces Backlash Over Zionism Video

The Jewish-American actor placed himself at the center of controversy after being seen in an Instagram video laughing with pals as they displayed the stickers.

Another held up by a friend read, "Hamas is Isis."

Shortly after, several naysayers condemned his behavior. "Noah Schnapp can sit in fancy cafes with his friends, be pro-genocide & Islamophobic openly but still talk about 'being scared as a Jew' while people are getting called terrorists & get arrested over just saying free Palestine," one angry social media user wrote.