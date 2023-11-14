Fans Boycotting 'Stranger Things' Season 5 as Lead Star Noah Schnapp Faces Backlash Over Zionism Video
Fans are calling for the boycott of hit show Stranger Things amid backlash over a video of lead actor Noah Schnapp and friends posing with "Zionism is Sexy" stickers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Critics have turned to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their objections after his recent social media content in support of Zionism, a term used to define the Jewish nationalist movement of 1897, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The Jewish-American actor placed himself at the center of controversy after being seen in an Instagram video laughing with pals as they displayed the stickers.
Another held up by a friend read, "Hamas is Isis."
Shortly after, several naysayers condemned his behavior. "Noah Schnapp can sit in fancy cafes with his friends, be pro-genocide & Islamophobic openly but still talk about 'being scared as a Jew' while people are getting called terrorists & get arrested over just saying free Palestine," one angry social media user wrote.
Since then, many have turned their frustrations toward his drama series, which is anticipated to have a 2025 release date due to delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike.
"Do not watch Stranger Things when s5 comes out. do not talk about it, do not share it. This is who you're supporting if you do," a new tweet read. "It's time we deplatform Zionists like this who use their fame to promote violent pro-Israel propaganda."
"When Stranger Things comes out, and y'all conveniently forget about this, I will be there to remind all of you," another person wrote while slamming Schnapp.
"I swear to god I will google the entire plot of Stranger Things season five when it airs and spoil every single thing for anyone I see even ONE SINGLE MENTION of watching it," a third posted.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Schnapp and Netflix for comment.
Prior to his recent posting, Schnapp released a message in support of Israel on Instagram, condemning the violence committed by Hamas on October 7.
"You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism," he wrote. "It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you."
"As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves."
"I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis," the actor continued. "Let's stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence."