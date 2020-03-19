Strangest Things: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship History Natalia and Charlie really know how to Netflix and chill.

Love is strange — and in the case of Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, stars of Stranger Things — it’s even stranger as two actors who played a girlfriend and boyfriend became them in real life.

Heaton, 25, and Dyer, 22, were rumored to have begun dating back in 2016 but it was just that: rumors. But slowly and surely, pictures began coming out that suggested that if they weren’t a thing, then we were all in the Upside Down and seeing things.

By the time 2017 rolled around, it became a lot clearer that they were spending a lot of time together — quality time, too, as they jetted around the world together. And by year’s end it was official as, according to Marie Claire, they let the world know while on the red carpet to London’s Fashion Awards. But what to call them? Natarlie? Charlia?

In 2019, Heaton talked about dating his costar to Vman; “They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too…”

