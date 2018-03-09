RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Looks Pale, Stick-Thin After Cocaine Bust
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton looked worn-out and stick-thin on his latest outing in West Hollywood. The 24-year-old was spotted treating himself to a dinner at Craig’s following his explosive drug bust. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the newest photos of the wild actor.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Actor Charlie Heaton was pictured looking worn out and stick-thin during a late-night dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood this Thursday, March 8.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The 24-year-old Stranger Things star speared pale and bruised when leaving the ritzy restaurant with a to-go bag.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Months after his wacky drug bust, Heaton seemed less than thrilled to see photographers near his favorite eatery. He did, however, flash a bizarre smile towards the cameras before heading back to his car.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, Heaton was caught with traces of cocaine in his luggage when he landed at LAX airport on October 2017.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Since the actor had no previous offenses, he was not arrested, and cops instead allowed him to return to London the same day.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Due to his drug scandal, the beloved star unfortunately missed the Season 2 premiere party for his hit show, and was not allowed in the United States for some time.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Heaton is of course, back in the U.S. and happy to be filming.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
How do you think Charlie Heaton looked during his dinner outing in Hollywood? Let us know below.
