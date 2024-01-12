Hunter Biden Offers to Sit for Closed-door Deposition if House GOP Members Issue New Subpoena Against Him: Report
Hunter Biden suddenly reversed course and offered to sit for a closed-door deposition with members of the House GOP if they issue a fresh subpoena against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Joe Biden’s son crashed a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday as House Republicans discussed holding him in contempt of Congress, Hunter’s lawyer penned a letter to GOP House Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan on Friday.
Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, announced that the first son would be willing to testify behind closed doors – but only if the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a new subpoena against Hunter.
“You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing,” Lowell wrote in his letter to Comer and Jordan.
“If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” he continued. “We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf.”
Lowell also argued that the initial subpoena issued against Hunter in November was “legally invalid.”
“Rather than accepting Mr. Biden’s offer to voluntarily sit for a public hearing, you are now seeking to have the full House find him in contempt based on subpoenas for a deposition that you issued on November 8 and 9, 2023,” he said.
“[The] subpoenas were and are legally invalid and cannot form a legal basis to proceed with your misdirected and impermissible contempt resolution.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees initially issued a subpoena against Hunter back in November.
Hunter was ordered to testify before House Republicans on December 13, but he failed to appear for the sworn testimony.
Instead, President Biden’s embattled son appeared for a press conference outside Capitol Hill.
"I am here to testify at a public hearing, today, to answer any of the committees' legitimate questions," Hunter said during the December 13 press conference. "Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“What are they afraid of?” he added at the time. “I am here."
Flash forward to Wednesday, and Hunter appeared unannounced as members of the House Oversight Committee discussed holding him in contempt of Congress for ignoring their initial subpoena.
Hunter walked onto the House floor shortly after the members of the GOP-led panel started their opening statements, and several House Republicans admonished President Biden’s son for the clear act of defiance.
"You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed,” GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace charged. “What are you afraid of?"
Hunter stood up from his front-row seat shortly after and departed the hearing.
"Hunter Biden was and is a private citizen,” Hunter’s lawyer said outside the hearing room. “Despite this, Republicans have sought to use him as a surrogate to attack his father.”
House members are scheduled to vote next week on whether to bring formal charges against Hunter for ignoring their initial subpoena.