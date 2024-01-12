Your tip
Jason Sudeikis, 48, Spotted Getting Cozy With Ryan Phillippe's Ex Elsie Hewitt, 27

Source: MEGA; @elsie/Instagram/MEGA

The dating pool in Hollywood isn't that big!

Jan. 12 2024, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

The dating pool in Hollywood isn't that big! Jason Sudeikis is the latest A-lister to be linked to a fellow celebrity's ex after being spotted getting cozy with Elsie Hewitt, who dated and went through a nasty legal battle with Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Ted Lasso actor and Hewitt were photographed sharing a hug before heading into The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

Source: @elsie/Instagram

Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt were photographed embracing on a night out in L.A.

Sudeikis, 48, was photographed embracing Phillippe's 27-year-old ex, placing his hands on Hewitt's waist as she put hers on his neck before going in for the tight squeeze. The actor dressed casually for the possible date night, sporting a Travis Scott x Jordan varsity jacket with a black hoodie, jeans, and Nikes. He accessorized with a brown baseball cap and ditched his signature Ted Lasso mustache to rock a freshly shaven face.

Source: @elsie/Instagram

Elsie dated Ryan Phillippe — later suing him for alleged assault.

Hewitt went for the chic grunge look in all-black attire. She wore a sheer shirt with a lace bra, leaving her top unbuttoned to highlight her flat abs. She paired her outfit with leather pants, a black jacket, and booties while showcasing her long, blonde locks, wearing them down and straight.

While it's unclear if Sudeikis and Hewitt are dating or just friends, they sure looked comfortable together in the photos shared on Page Six.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.

Sudeikis famously ended his long and brutal custody battle with his ex, actress Olivia Wilde, in September.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former couple agreed to share joint custody of their two kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, on a "week-on, week-off" schedule — but the We Are The Millers actor got stuck paying support. According to the docs, Sudeikis was ordered to pay Wilde $27,500 in monthly child support and 25% of all childcare costs.

Source: MEGA

Sudeikis famously ended his long and brutal custody battle with Olivia Wilde in September.

After his relationship with Wilde, the Horrible Bosses star dated his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell, but the two called it quits in 2022.

As for Hewitt, she was in a relationship with Phillippe, which ended horribly after she sued him for assault.

The Teenage Bada-- actress accused Phillippe of kicking, punching, and throwing her down the stairs during an alleged dispute while they were dating in 2017. At the time, Hewitt was issued an emergency protective order.

The Cruel Intentions actor denied the allegations.

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain,” his statement read. “This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

Source: @elsie/Instagram; MEGA

She accused him of Phillippe of kicking, punching, and throwing her down the stairs. He denied the allegations.

Hewitt and Phillippe settled in October 2019 — just days before the trial was scheduled, in which his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon was set to testify. Since Phillippe, Hewitt's been keeping a low profile with her private life; however, she was linked to Benny Blanco, now famously dating Selena Gomez. Remember what we said about the dating pool...

