Dwight Howard Accused Of Submitting 'Questionable' Evidence In Bombshell Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The Georgia man who slammed Dwight Howard with a sexual assault lawsuit has accused the former NBA star of submitting questionable text messages as part of a desperate bid to get the case tossed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The stunning accusations included an affidavit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, by the accuser Stephen Harper who flat-out disputed the validity of several text messages submitted by Howard in December.

Harper’s legal team charged the “questionable” evidence purportedly showed that the alleged victim wanted to participate in a threesome with a man dressed as a woman named “Kitty.”