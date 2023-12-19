He added, “the loyalty & respect is out the window now (be)cause you tried it…I have all my receipts & more so don’t ever think you got over on me, now it's f--- you.”

Another alleged text showed Harper wanted to talk to Howard, but it was then followed by an alleged threat:

“It’s like you want me to air our business out & I been trying to keep it peaceful, but you are making it hard. I would rather not do the spiteful s---. But if that’s what you want keep ignoring me.”