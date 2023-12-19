Dwight Howard Submits Texts From Alleged Accuser as Evidence to Back Up His Claim Assault Never Happened
Dwight Howard unleashed a string of smoking gun text messages to show the man accusing him of sexual assault allegedly went ballistic after the ex-NBA star ended their short-lived fling, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Howard, 38, submitted the text messages as evidence to get a scandalous Georgia lawsuit filed by Stephen Harper tossed out of court.
The ex-NBA star said the texts showed the victim was allegedly interested in hanging out with the former L.A. Lakers hunk after the alleged attack.
“Ultimately, Mr. Harper’s anger and contacts with Mr. Howard continued to escalate to the point that Mr. Harper became irrationally angry and began threatening Mr. Howard, going so far as to state that he would take things to Instagram to get Mr. Howard’s attention and that he would tell the whole world about Mr. Howard and the consensual evening,” the motion read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harper sued Howard in July accusing the basketball star of allegedly forcing him into an unwanted threesome with a cross-dressing man named Kitty.
But in a 57-page brief, Howard waylaid Harper’s claim using a string of text messages that allegedly showed him pining for the 6-foot-8 hoopster after their one-night stand, then slowly meltdown when he realized the relationship had ended.
“No hard feelings either baby I genuinely f--- with you & care for you but it’s obvious that s--- isn’t mutual so I gotta fly girl dip lol no matter what you always gone be special to me & I wish you nothing but the best xoxo,” one message read.
He added, “the loyalty & respect is out the window now (be)cause you tried it…I have all my receipts & more so don’t ever think you got over on me, now it's f--- you.”
Another alleged text showed Harper wanted to talk to Howard, but it was then followed by an alleged threat:
“It’s like you want me to air our business out & I been trying to keep it peaceful, but you are making it hard. I would rather not do the spiteful s---. But if that’s what you want keep ignoring me.”
At some point, Harper allegedly acknowledged he allegedly wanted to hook up with Howard again.
“& since we heartless I will speak on this publicly when I’m ready,” the text message stated. “Would rather keep between us but imma just use you how you used me. Not personal.”
After declaring, “I’m getting my parade too dammit,” Harper allegedly intimated he plan to contact Howard’s mother and sister.
“We’ll start with hitting them up first,” he allegedly wrote.
Howard’s renowned attorney Lee-Anne Bosch charged the text messages clearly showed the lawsuit is a “classic case of unrequited love.”
“The reality is that the consent of Mr. Harper includes requests to return to the home just days later,” Bosch wrote in the searing brief.
“The reality is that the consent of Mr. Harper negates the claim of any force, and the clear facts and messages indicate that the only Fear Mr. Harper actually had was not getting to come back to Mr. Howard’s home and Mr. Howard not reciprocating the desire for a relationship.”