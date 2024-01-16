'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Vows To Fight DUI Charge, Claims Field Sobriety Test Was Flawed

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas declared he plans to fight his recent DUI charge, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Speaking for the first time about the January 9, arrest outside Atlanta, Thomas told RadarOnline.com the field sobriety test administered at the scene was flawed and the most they could slap him with was a ticket for mistakenly running a red light.

“So, it’s going to go to court and without a doubt, I will be 1000 percent vindicated,” he said. “I’ll get a ticket for running a red light and I’m OK with that.”