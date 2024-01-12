Your tip
See Mugshot: 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Arrested for DUI

rhoa star cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas arrested dui pp
Source: Credit Cobb County Sheriff

Peter Thomas has been arrested for a DUI, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas landed himself in hot water with a DUI arrest this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Online records showed Thomas was booked at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday in Cobb County, where he posed for a mugshot.

cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas arrested
Source: mega

Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas landed himself in hot water this week.

In addition to driving under the influence, he was also cited for driving without a license, not having proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, expired/no tag and a violation of traffic control device.

Thomas was released the same day on a $2,970 bail.

As conditions of his release, he is banned from drinking alcohol and ingesting marijuana or cannabis products. He also must submit to random drug and alcohol testing that he must pay for and cannot possess any firearms. Thomas must also notify the court a week in advance if he plans to change his residence.

cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas tax arrested
Source: mega

RadarOnline.com told you first that Thomas has been dealing with legal drama a few states away in Miami, where his restaurant Bar One is facing eviction again after a landlord demanded $500k to cover the debt owed on his property.

Meanwhile, Thomas was hit with a separate lawsuit against him over another planned restaurant named 1 Society. Bailey's former flame revealed plans to launch the "upscale supper club" in 2022 and said he would invest $3 million to get it off the ground.

The project was never finalized and the landlord for the spot where 1 Society was set sued Thomas over unpaid rent. As a result, the business had to vacate the premises.

Thomas joined RHOA in 2010 with now-ex Bailey and they separated six years later. He revealed the Bravo series had "a lot to do" with the turmoil in their relationship.

"Reality TV can be a blessing and a curse, as it provides tremendous opportunities, but it also puts one hell of a strain on a relationship, especially if the foundation is not solid," he explained.

cynthia bailey bravo
Source: bravo

Bailey previously addressed how despite their differences, she and Thomas found ways to make it work before they split.

"We want a lot of the same things, we just have a different process to go through to get them," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's ups and downs, we don’t always agree on everything, but we do agree on where we're going, just not how we're going to get there, and that's OK."

