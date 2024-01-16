Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Dire Need of 'Original Ideas' for 'Make or Break' Year, Hollywood Exec Says

It was previously confirmed their Archewell Productions hub is adapting romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, making their first non-personal and fictional film project.

The novel was published by Penguin Random House in May 2023, the very same publisher which released Harry's memoir, Spare.

"Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is: Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience?" a Tinseltwon insider told The Express.