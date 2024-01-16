Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Dire Need of 'Original Ideas' for 'Make or Break' Year, Hollywood Exec Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to find their footing in America and come up with "original ideas" after their royal-bashing Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir helped keep them afloat, a Hollywood executive said.
"What immediately worries me is the alarming lack of any other original content on their roster," reasoned one senior studio official who suggested the couple work toward finding a niche.
It was previously confirmed their Archewell Productions hub is adapting romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, making their first non-personal and fictional film project.
The novel was published by Penguin Random House in May 2023, the very same publisher which released Harry's memoir, Spare.
"Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is: Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience?" a Tinseltwon insider told The Express.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June 2023 that Harry and Meghan were struggling to land projects after their $20 million Spotify deal collapsed in what both parties said was a mutual and cordial decision, putting greater financial pressure on the pair who have a $14.5 million Montecito mansion, security costs to cover, and more.
"This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense. Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025," the tipster said in the new report.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 'Their Lowest Point' in a Decade After Disastrous 2023: Report
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revamping Image After Royal Family Rift: Report
- 'Crown' Star Dominic West Says Prince Harry Never Spoke to Him Again After He Dished About Duke Drinking From Prosthetic Leg at Press Conference
"Given their very limited success so far, you would have to realistically ask if they would be prepared to walk away from it altogether if, say, Meghan were to launch herself as a powerful internet influencer with a worldwide following and a huge revenue stream," added the studio exec.
"Until they fully figure out what they want to do — and what they're actually good at — they could find themselves walking a financial tightrope simply to survive."
Royal author Tom Bower echoed his sentiments during an appearance on Talk TV, claiming they ran "out of fuel" in Hollywood.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The idea they have anything else to contribute beyond their trashing of the Royal Family is laughable," he said while the Sussexes appear eager to shut down those claims.