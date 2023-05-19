'Eyebrows Hit the Ceiling': Queen Elizabeth 'Saw Straight Through' Harry's Wife Meghan Markle, Felt Marriage Was a 'Complete Catastrophe'

"At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained Harry meeting Meghan was a complete catastrophe," a source alleged, claiming she felt Markle had another side to her. "Everybody's eyebrows hit the ceiling."

Elizabeth "saw straight through" Markle, the source claimed, adding that her failing health seemed to compel the queen to express her regret at "how things had panned out" after the couple said "I do" on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel. "It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on the Earth," the source said.

