'Eyebrows Hit the Ceiling': Queen Elizabeth 'Saw Straight Through' Harry's Wife Meghan Markle, Felt Marriage Was a 'Complete Catastrophe'
Queen Elizabeth no longer hid her feelings toward grandson Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, in her final days, RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered, letting loose after years of explosive drama that put the royal family at the center of controversy.
Insiders claim the longest-reigning monarch in British history, known for staying out of the turmoil, made her thoughts known to dinner guests during a gathering in Balmoral Castle.
"At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained Harry meeting Meghan was a complete catastrophe," a source alleged, claiming she felt Markle had another side to her. "Everybody's eyebrows hit the ceiling."
Elizabeth "saw straight through" Markle, the source claimed, adding that her failing health seemed to compel the queen to express her regret at "how things had panned out" after the couple said "I do" on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel. "It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on the Earth," the source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Biographer Tom Bower previously wrote that Elizabeth muttered similar words before her husband Prince Philip's funeral, claiming she said, "Thank goodness Meghan is not coming."
Despite the ongoing animosity with Harry's family after the release of his bombshell tell-all, Spare, and the couple's Netflix series, the duo appeared happier than ever in their first sighting together since King Charles' coronation in early May.
- Whoopi Goldberg Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bluff on 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase: 'Doesn't Work in New York'
- Harry and Meghan FILMED ‘Car Chase’: Rogue Royals Face Calls to Release Video to Prove Their ‘Wild Claims’
- Meghan Markle Accuses Half-sister Samantha Of Turning A ‘personal Grudge’ Into Never-ending Court Battle, Pleads With Judge to Dismiss New Lawsuit
The royal renegades were seen in Santa Barbara grabbing sushi upon his return from the U.K., where he had visited again to watch his father's big day while Markle stayed behind with their kids in California.
"To be honest there wasn't much talk of Harry at all," one insider close to the royal family said after the event. "The focus was very much on the occasion."
Since their return, Harry and Markle fortunately avoided a terrifying collision after being involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi that spanned for two hours on May 16, mirroring the fatal accident that claimed the life of Princess Diana in 1997.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was in the vehicle with her daughter and son-in-law when they were targeted by photogs.
"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," a spokesperson for the pair said.