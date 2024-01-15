Queen Elizabeth Was 'Angry' That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Claimed She Was 'Supportive' of Granddaughter Lilibet's Name

A former Royal aide alleged the late Queen Elizabeth II was furious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said she gave them her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet after her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child and first daughter on June 4, 2021. The proud parents said they chose to honor Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, giving her the name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.