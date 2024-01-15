Your tip
Queen Elizabeth Was 'Angry' That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Claimed She Was 'Supportive' of Granddaughter Lilibet's Name

Former Royal aide claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not have Queen Elizabeth's blessing when naming their daughter.

Jan. 15 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A former Royal aide alleged the late Queen Elizabeth II was furious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said she gave them her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet after her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child and first daughter on June 4, 2021. The proud parents said they chose to honor Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, giving her the name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

meghan piled on stress for ailing queen elizabeth in final days
Prince Harry and Markle claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was 'supportive' of them naming their daughter Lilibet.

At the time, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle issued a public statement claiming the couple would not have used Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname if she had not been "supportive" — but a former Royal aide alleged otherwise in an upcoming biography, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story.

The former aide said that the late Queen was "as angry as I’d ever seen her" after learning of Prince Harry and Markle's public remarks.

queen nod pp
A former Royal aide contradicted the Sussexes and claimed the monarch was 'angry' after learning about their public statements.

Conflicting statements at the time added to controversy over the child's name.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote on Twitter, "Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked.'"

meghan harry sussex royal website still up after stepping back senior duties
Prince Harry allegedly called his grandmother for permission to use her childhood nickname after Markle gave birth.

While the BBC reported that the late Queen Elizabeth was never asked permission to use her childhood nickname — which she was only called by a select group of her closest loved ones, including her parents, late husband Philip, sister Princess Margaret, and a handful of friends — another source doubled-down on claims that the Sussexes sought and were given approval.

A royal insider insisted that Prince Harry called his grandmother to ask for permission after Markle gave birth in California, according to PageSix.

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded pp
The Sussexes noted their daughter was named after Prince Harry's late mom and grandmother in their birth announcement.

Another insider echoed claims that Prince Harry called his grandmother after his daughter's birth, but noted the name was likely brought up to inform the monarch rather than ask her permission.

"It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to," the source said. "I doubt they asked — more likely informed."

The Sussexes issued a statement after welcoming Lilibet and the meaning of her name was highlighted.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

