Meghan Markle Piled on Stress for Ailing Queen Elizabath in Final Days, Ambitions Blamed for Ripping Family Apart: Report

"I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know. Riding around in a golden coach and everything like that. And actually, being a member of the royal family — a lot of it is extremely boring."

Glenconner went on to share that during King Charles' coronation in May of this year, she sat alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry and asked him what Americans really think of Harry and Meghan after they moved across the pond.

Kerry allegedly said, "We all feel very, very sorry for Harry. I think I can just leave it at that."