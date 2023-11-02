Meghan Markle Piled on Stress for Ailing Queen Elizabath in Final Days, Ambitions Blamed for Ripping Family Apart: Report
Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is being blamed for causing ailing Queen Elizabeth added stress in her final days, according to a sensational report.
"The Firm is wasting no chance to remind the world that she and her Hollywood ambitions ripped the family apart," one palace insider spilled as the royals ramp up the heat in their war against the renegade couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tipsters said Meghan contributed to Elizabeth's burdens before her passing in September 2022 following her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.
Lady Glenconner, a British socialite who was a childhood pal and longtime friend of the late monarch, recently offered her own two cents about the former Suits star during an appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast.
"I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really," Glenconner said about the Duchess of Sussex.
"I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know. Riding around in a golden coach and everything like that. And actually, being a member of the royal family — a lot of it is extremely boring."
Glenconner went on to share that during King Charles' coronation in May of this year, she sat alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry and asked him what Americans really think of Harry and Meghan after they moved across the pond.
Kerry allegedly said, "We all feel very, very sorry for Harry. I think I can just leave it at that."
Insiders said that Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and Charles are "going about business as usual in public," according to the National Enquirer, "but privately, they're turning the screws on the rebels."
A palace staffer claimed, "Her Majesty's trusted friend lashing out at Meghan and implying Harry is henpecked is another blow to the Sussexes' Hollywood dreams."
Sources said they have been maintaining a public "no reaction" strategy to anything the Sussexs do or say despite being baited with barbs against the royal family in his explosive memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix docuseries.
"The palace plan is working," said the courtier. "Harry and Meghan are losing popularity, their business deals have taken a multimillion-dollar hit, and big name celebs are keeping their distance. Their savage attacks have backfired, and support has shifted significantly to the royals. It appears Harry and Meghan miscalculated."