Angus Cloud's Manager Sues Late Actor's Estate for $95k in Unpaid Commission, Wants Five-Figure Sum for 'Euphoria' Season 2

Angus Cloud's former manager is coming after the late actor's Euphoria money.

Jan. 18 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Angus Cloud's former manager is coming after the late actor's Euphoria money, as well as several other deals he said the 25-year-old owed him long before his shocking death. Diomi Cordero is suing Cloud's estate, claiming the former star owed him a whopping $94,770 in unpaid commission, according to the suit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Diomi Cordero is suing Cloud's estate, claiming the former star owed him a whopping $94,770 in unpaid commission.

In the filing, the manager claimed his agreement with Cloud was a 10% commission of the compensation received. Cordero alleged the late actor — famous for playing Fezco on HBO's Euphoria — breached their contract in 2022, stating he “has a record of [Angus] making numerous commission payments to him until he ceased making such payments with no basis."

Cordero said he “engaged in bona fide settlement negotiations with [Angus’s] legal representative, and a formal Settlement Agreement was circulated but not agreed to nor executed.”

He even included a breakdown of the commission he claimed to be owed — and the amount is no small feat.

He even included a breakdown of the commission he claimed to be owed — and the amount is no small feat.

According to Cordero, Cloud failed to pay him $17,500 in commission from a 2022 Ralph Lauren fragrances gig and $15k from Euphoria Season 2 — which was Angus' last. He also claimed Cloud owed him $15k over a collaboration with Atelier Luxury Group, $13,500 from a Rayban event, and $10k over a social media post for Reebok.

This isn't the first time that Cloud's estate has been hit with money demands since his accidental overdose in July.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — JPMorgan Chase Bank filed a creditor's claim in November, claiming that the actor owes a whopping $9,056.11 despite his death. Weeks later, American Express hit his estate with a four-figure creditor's claim.

Angus was famous for playing Fezco on HBO's 'Euphoria.'

This outlet also told you first — that a judge appointed Cloud's mom, Lisa, as the administrator of his estate worth at least $1 million. Cloud died at his family's home in Oakland last summer. He was only 25 years old.

The Euphoria actor's toxicology report revealed a lethal mix of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, was found in his system. The Alameda County Coroner said Cloud died from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.

Lisa discovered her son's body and made the 911 call to report a "possible overdose."

Angus' dad died just months before his sudden passing.

Angus' mom also told the operator that he didn't have a pulse. The actor had recently returned from a trip to Ireland to scatter his father Conor Hickey's ashes.

Angus' death came just two months after his dad passed away.

