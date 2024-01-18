Angus Cloud's Manager Sues Late Actor's Estate for $95k in Unpaid Commission, Wants Five-Figure Sum for 'Euphoria' Season 2

Angus Cloud's former manager is coming after the late actor's Euphoria money.

Angus Cloud 's former manager is coming after the late actor's Euphoria money, as well as several other deals he said the 25-year-old owed him long before his shocking death. Diomi Cordero is suing Cloud's estate, claiming the former star owed him a whopping $94,770 in unpaid commission, according to the suit obtained by RadarOnline.com .

In the filing, the manager claimed his agreement with Cloud was a 10% commission of the compensation received. Cordero alleged the late actor — famous for playing Fezco on HBO's Euphoria — breached their contract in 2022, stating he “has a record of [Angus] making numerous commission payments to him until he ceased making such payments with no basis."

Cordero said he “engaged in bona fide settlement negotiations with [Angus’s] legal representative, and a formal Settlement Agreement was circulated but not agreed to nor executed.”

He even included a breakdown of the commission he claimed to be owed — and the amount is no small feat.