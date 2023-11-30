'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Estate Slapped With Creditor's Claim Over 4-Figure Debt Months After Fatal Overdose
Angus Cloud tragically died four months ago, but creditors still want to collect. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that JPMorgan Chase Bank is demanding the Euphoria star's estate pay off the 4-figure sum it claims Angus owes following his accidental overdose in July.
The claim outlining the late actor's debt was filed in Alameda County, CA, earlier this week. The largest bank in the United States alleged Angus owes a whopping $9,056.11. It also listed his mother, Lisa Cloud, as the person served with the debt notice.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — a judge appointed Lisa as the administrator of Angus' estate worth at least $1 million. This means she's responsible for taking the next steps with the claim.
Lisa has two choices. She can either dispute the claims or make sure JPMorgan Chase Bank gets its money. The debt's exposure comes more after Angus died at his family's home in Oakland. He was only 25 years old.
As this outlet reported, the HBO star's cause of death was an accidental overdose.
Angus' toxicology revealed a lethal mix of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, was found in his system. The Alameda County Coroner revealed Angus suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.
Lisa discovered her son's body and made the 911 call to report a "possible overdose."
- Angus Cloud’s Mom Asks to Be Appointed Administrator of Late Actor’s $1 Million Estate, Reveals Plans to Sue Over Illegal Merchandise of 'Euphoria' Star
- 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed: Lethal Mix of Drugs
- Found: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Secret Cache of Sketches Discovered by His Grieving Mom
Angus' mom also told the operator that he didn't have a pulse. The actor had recently returned from a trip to Ireland to scatter his father Conor Hickey's ashes.
Angus' death came just two months after his dad passed away.
It was reported that Angus had suffered from depression and was having "severe suicidal thoughts" after laying his father to rest; however, his mom shot down those rumors.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Angus' family announced the Euphoria star's shocking passing.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the heartbreaking statement read.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."