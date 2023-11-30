'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Estate Slapped With Creditor's Claim Over 4-Figure Debt Months After Fatal Overdose

The claim outlining the late actor's debt was filed in Alameda County, CA, earlier this week. The largest bank in the United States alleged Angus owes a whopping $9,056.11. It also listed his mother, Lisa Cloud, as the person served with the debt notice.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — a judge appointed Lisa as the administrator of Angus' estate worth at least $1 million. This means she's responsible for taking the next steps with the claim.