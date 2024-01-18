Lamar Odom Helps Social Media Star Doggface's Brother With 30-Day Stay at Rehab Facility
Former NBA star Lamar Odom came to the rescue for TikTok sensation Doggface who was frantically trying to get his brother in treatment for substance abuse, having secured a spot for him at a Porter Ranch rehab facility that focuses on a healthy recovery.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Doggface contacted the ex-Los Angeles Lakers player last week to see if he could assist his brother, Tony Apodaca, with a treatment plan for meth and alcohol.
Lamar quickly went to work to try and find a place for Tony. The ex-NBA star launched Odom Recovery Group last year.
We're told Lamar contacted his partner Vanity Wellness Center and they were able to place Tony at Inspire Recovery Center, one of their sister companies.
Tony arrived on Sunday for a 30-day stay.
During his month-long treatment, Doggface's brother will be surrounded by a team of professionals who are determined to help him stay clean as well as other people focused on their recovery while he enjoys the amenities on-site including a pool and spa, a game room, a fitness center as well as yoga sessions, laundry services, and a private chef.
Lamar has been on a mission to help others struggling with addiction nearly a decade after his near-fatal overdose, earlier launching Odom Recovery Center, which features several facilities offering rehab programs.
Standing outside of one last April, he proudly captioned a photo, "So Blessed. God saved me, so I can save others."
His website said their goal is to "give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same entourage that supports and encourages his recovery."
The athlete detailed his own journey in his bestselling book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, revealing his passion to help others has brought him true fulfillment.
"I get more gratification and people coming up to me telling me that they read the book and it got them out of the dark so they can relate to it because they were drug addicts and they lost a lot," he said. "I get more of a good feeling than I did from people telling me how they loved watching me play on the Lakers."