Lamar Odom Helps Social Media Star Doggface's Brother With 30-Day Stay at Rehab Facility

The athlete detailed his own journey in his bestselling book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, revealing his passion to help others has brought him true fulfillment.

"I get more gratification and people coming up to me telling me that they read the book and it got them out of the dark so they can relate to it because they were drug addicts and they lost a lot," he said. "I get more of a good feeling than I did from people telling me how they loved watching me play on the Lakers."