Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Leaves the Church of Scientology: Report
Danny Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, has reportedly left the Church of Scientology, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Phillips, 43, allegedly decided to walk away from the church after the organization expelled Masterson and deemed him a "suppressive person" following his 30-year prison sentence for raping two women.
"Bijou left a few weeks after she found out that Danny had been declared an SP [suppressive person] for not living up to the standards of the church," an insider close to several Scientology members told the Daily Mail.
The source claimed that Phillips did not want to cut off contact with Masterson, mainly because of their young daughter, which is required of church members when an individual is deemed a "suppressive person."
"It’s never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members," the source continued.
"In Bijou's case, she had nothing to lose and wasn't about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology's disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends none of them are Scientologists," they stated.
"Chynna has been a rock for Bijou and even though she's passionate about her own religion, she would never force anything on Bijou. She doesn't have to because she walks the talk."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Scientology for comment.
The That '70s Show alum grew up in the church. His stepfather, Joe Reaiche, and his mother, Carole Masterson, were both members of the Sea Org, which is the "clergy" of the controversial faith.
Reaiche was deemed a suppressive person for allegedly questioning the church's teachings and has reportedly not been in contact with his children ever since.
"The Masterson family has been tight lipped on whether or not they have left the church. But I can't imagine them cutting ties with Danny. It's a toxic mess. The whole thing," the insider said.
"Scientology's biggest threat now is Danny and whether or not he will blow the lid on the church and its secrets, meaning what they told him to do, how to handle the rape allegations. It's far from over, especially with the civil suits coming up."
Like Phillips, the church stood by Masterson throughout his trials and maintained his innocence.
Despite Phillips walking hand-in-hand with her husband during his trials, she filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing. Masterson and Phillips were married for 12 years and share one daughter.