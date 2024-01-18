Cher's Son Elijah Allman Rushes to Court to Refile Divorce Dismissal Before Conservatorship Showdown with Singer
Cher's son is taking another stab at dismissing his divorce from Marieangela King. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elijah Blue Allman did what he was told to do and removed all verbiage about "support obligations," giving the green light for the judge to officially sign off on dismissing his divorce — just in time for his conservatorship showdown with his famous mom.
We broke the story — the judge shut down Elijah's dismissal petition this week after his attorney demanded the “entire action of all parties and all causes of actions” be thrown out but added, “sums due pursuant to the temporary support stipulation remain due and owing.”
He was denied due to the temporary support wording. The judge noted that support can't be enforced if the case is dismissed.
Now, Elijah refiled to dismiss his divorce case without prejudice, removing all traces of the support verbiage. All that's left is the judge's signature, and then his divorce with King is no more.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Elijah and King have reconciled and are back living together after he filed for divorce in November 2021.
The two married in 2013 and let the case drag on without any settlement for the past two years. Cher even threw King under the bus in the singer's attempt to be granted sole conservatorship over Elijah.
The If I Can Turn Back Time songbird is set to face off against her alleged troubled son in court later this month.
In December, Cher filed an emergency petition to be named conservator of her son, claiming he was unable to make sound decisions about his finances due to his alleged substance abuse issues and mental health.
“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the documents read.
She also claimed that King did not support Elijah's recovery, alleging her estranged daughter-in-law “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," adding, "Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”
But King denied Cher’s accusations, telling Page Six that she had been a “champion” for her husband's sobriety. Elijah filed documents opposing his mother's conservatorship request. He denied Cher's substance abuse accusations, stating he was 90 days sober and made it clear that he does not feel he needs a conservator.
“Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary. In that case, I would request a third-party neutral fiduciary be appointed," Elijah concluded.
He told the court he needed additional time to review the documents, and the judge agreed. Cher and Elijah's conservatorship hearing is set for January 29.