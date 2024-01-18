Diplo Demands Ex-Fling Show Up to Court With Bank Records To Help Him Collect On $1 Million Judgment
Diplo asked a judge to order his ex-fling Shelly Auguste to appear in court and produce her financial records — as part of his effort to collect on the 7-figure judgment he won.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the DJ [real name: Thomas Pentz] demanded Auguste show up for a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 15.
The musician asked that Auguste appear for an examination and to bring “information to aid in enforcement of the money judgment.”
Diplo wants to look at her bank records, tax returns, and other documents concerning her financial state.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2022, Diplo was awarded $1.2 million from Auguste by an arbitrator.
The legal drama started in 2021 when Diplo sued Auguste. The DJ admitted he had a brief sexual relationship with Auguste in 2019. He claimed after he broke things off Auguste started harassing him and his family.
He claimed Auguste was a “relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into” his life. Diplo claimed she started sending sexually explicit photos and videos of him to his family.
Further, he claimed she showed up to his home unannounced. Diplo said he was so scared that he sold his house and moved into a different home.
The lawsuit came months after Diplo was granted a restraining order against Auguste.
Auguste obtained her own temporary restraining order after accusing Diplo of revenge porn. Diplo denied the claims and her case was tossed.
Diplo sued Auguste for stalking and trespassing.
Auguste countersued Diplo. She accused him of pursuing her when she was 17 and said he exposed her to an STD during their fling.
Diplo’s powerhouse lawyer Bryan Freedman said about the claims, “ “These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”
The two ended up in arbitration where Diplo was awarded $1.2 million in damages.
Diplo asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to confirm the award. In June 2023, the court granted Diplo’s motion.
Now, Diplo has started the process of seizing Auguste’s property and assets to satisfy the judgment.