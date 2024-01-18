Donald Trump Demands 'Full Immunity' in January 6 Case During Late-night Rant: 'Even for Events That Cross the Line'
Donald Trump once again demanded "full immunity" in the January 6 election interference case against him during a late-night rant, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president’s latest Truth Social post demanding “full presidential immunity” in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election came at 2 AM on Thursday morning.
But while this would not be the first time Trump demanded full immunity and protection against the indictments filed against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith, it appeared to be the first time the former president acknowledged that the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol three years ago “crossed the line.”
“A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION,” Trump wrote in the all-caps Truth Social post early Thursday morning. “ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END.”
“EVEN EVENTS THAT ‘CROSS THE LINE’ MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD,” he continued. “THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY.”
Trump then went on to compare his alleged actions to those of “police doing their job.” He also appeared to compare himself to a “rogue cop” and “bad apple” in the baffling analogy.
“EXAMPLE: YOU CAN’T STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL ‘ROGUE COP’ OR ‘BAD APPLE,’” Trump argued.
“SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH ‘GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT,’” he added.
Trump concluded his 2 AM Truth Social post by once again demanding “complete and total presidential immunity.” He then namedropped the Supreme Court as the court prepares to rule on his presidential immunity defense.
“ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER,” Trump wrote.
“HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION,” he finished. “GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted on federal election interference charges in August 2023.
Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after the election was called in favor of then-candidate Joe Biden.
Smith charged the ex-president with four federal criminal counts in connection to the matter on August 1.
Flash forward to October, and the already embattled ex-president argued that he had “absolute immunity” for actions made while still president.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Trump’s presidential immunity defense sometime before the federal election interference trial kicks off in March.