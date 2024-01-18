Donald Trump Demands 'Full Immunity' in January 6 Case During Late-night Rant: 'Even for Events That Cross the Line'

But while this would not be the first time Trump demanded full immunity and protection against the indictments filed against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith, it appeared to be the first time the former president acknowledged that the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol three years ago “crossed the line.”

“A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION,” Trump wrote in the all-caps Truth Social post early Thursday morning. “ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END.”