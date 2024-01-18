DaBaby Hit With 2nd Lawsuit Over Bowling Alley Fight With Ex-Girlfriend DaniLeigh’s Brother

In his lawsuit, Bills claimed he was assaulted by DaBaby and his entourage at the bowling alley in February 2022. The fight came months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s nasty breakup.

TMZ obtained a video of the incident that appeared to show DaBaby throwing the first punch.

The video showed the parties continuing to fight while sliding over the slippery lanes. Police launched an investigation into DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon.