'Eat the Rich': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Flaunting SKKN Office's Tanning Bed, 3-D Models and Luxury Amenities
Kim Kardashian hopped on the viral "of course" TikTok trend and treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look inside her opulent SKKN BY KIM office, kicking off her tour with a look at a hallway filled with her magazine covers.
While some fans enjoyed seeing the reality queen parodying her wealth, other social media users felt it was a tasteless move to flaunt her extravagant lifestyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I post tone deaf content when the world is struggling with recession," one wrote, while another social media user commented, "Eat the rich."
"She basically called me poor in 20 different languages," a third chimed in.
During her walk-through, the mom of four showed off her fabulous glam room complete with a mannequin that has her custom measurements, a giant television screen playing her beauty campaigns on a loop, and a desk with a 3-D model of "my brain and my plane."
The reel showed her looking cozy in a fuzzy robe as she gave a peek at the expensive office space. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed," she said before lounging in it wearing protective eye goggles. "And a [$78k] red light bed in my office!"
Kardashian launched her skincare brand in June 2022, saying the company was inspired by her dream to "bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare."
Although Kardashian had her fair share of critics over the TikTok video, many got a kick out of her take on the trend.
"They could never make me turn against you," one wrote. "This trend suits her the most," a second echoed while a third cheered her on, raving, "Nahh she ate thissss."
The SKIMS founder is among many others hopping on the social media fad, including singer Mariah Carey, who began her satirical TikTok clip while on a leg press machine in a home gym wearing a sparkling gold gown and heels. "I'm Mariah Carey … of course this is my workout ensemble," she quipped while savoring the finer things in life.
The legendary diva went on, "I'm Mariah Carey … of course my glam squad is on standby."
And while seated in a plush pink robe, she pulled down her stylish shades and quipped, "I'm Mariah Carey ... of course I'm reading my own book!"