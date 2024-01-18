'Eat the Rich': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Flaunting SKKN Office's Tanning Bed, 3-D Models and Luxury Amenities

Kim Kardashian hopped on the viral "of course" TikTok trend and treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look inside her opulent SKKN BY KIM office, kicking off her tour with a look at a hallway filled with her magazine covers.

While some fans enjoyed seeing the reality queen parodying her wealth, other social media users felt it was a tasteless move to flaunt her extravagant lifestyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.