No Bones About It: Kim Kardashian's Kids Earn 5-Figure Checks for 'Paw Patrol' Sequel
It's safe to say Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids were barking up the right tree when they signed on the dotted line for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
The former couple's children, North, 10, and Saint, 7, are walking away with a tasty treat in the form of their own five-figure paychecks, RadarOnline.com has learned after voicing the characters Mini and Meteor Max in the newly released action-animation flick.
North got a check for $20,000 to cover the four recording sessions that utilized her voice to portray the Pomeranian pup at $5,000 a piece, docs obtained by this site confirmed.
As part of the deal which she signed herself alongside her famous mom, movie execs asked to film behind-the-scenes videos of North in action to use in promotion.
Saint, for his part, agreed to two recording sessions at $5,000 each for his role — bringing him to a total of $10,000. Kim signed on her son's behalf.
The Skims entrepreneur, who recently partnered with the NBA and appeared in American Horror Story, reprised her role as Delores, the spunky white poodle. It's unknown how much she earned in the process.
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hit theaters in September, earning a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 94 percent on Fandango according to viewers.
A third movie was announced before the second was released, much to the delight of the filmmakers.
"We've had our heads down making this movie for a couple of years in secret, so it's been such a lovely experience to put it out into the world and see the world embrace it," writer-director Cal Brunker said during an interview with Screen Rant.
"I can't speak directly to where we're heading next, but if you look at what they've done with the show over many years, they have this great way of playing with different – I hate to use the word – genres within the show," he teased. "I think one of the great things that the series has done is establish some flexibility there. Without giving anything away, I would say that's not the only place that Paw Patrol will go moving forward."
As for whether any more fan-favorite pups will make their movie debut, Brunker said there would be a possibility.
"We're certainly looking to the future to bring in some other pups that you might've seen in the series, but the decision is just trying to make sure that there aren't so many characters that we don't have time to have great moments with everyone that's there."