No Bones About It: Kim Kardashian's Kids Earn 5-Figure Checks for 'Paw Patrol' Sequel

"We've had our heads down making this movie for a couple of years in secret, so it's been such a lovely experience to put it out into the world and see the world embrace it," writer-director Cal Brunker said during an interview with Screen Rant.

"I can't speak directly to where we're heading next, but if you look at what they've done with the show over many years, they have this great way of playing with different – I hate to use the word – genres within the show," he teased. "I think one of the great things that the series has done is establish some flexibility there. Without giving anything away, I would say that's not the only place that Paw Patrol will go moving forward."