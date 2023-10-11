Can't Keep Up With the Kardashians! 10 of the Sisters' Biggest Fights Through the Years
Kourtney Called Kim 'an Evil Human Being'
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian took their beef to the next level when they argued over the phone in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15.
The eldest Kardashian opened up to her other sister Khloé Kardashian after Kim told her she is the least interesting to look at among the family.
"You guys just have different values than me," Kourtney emotionally said. "I choose to be a mother to my three kids, I'm not looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to."
Meanwhile, Kim insisted that her sister should be more accommodating since she works less than them; Kourtney hit back and called her a "distraught, evil human being."
Although the KKW Beauty mogul apologized, Kourtney refused to accept it.
Did Kim Sabotage Kourtney's Wedding?
The Poosh founder accused her sister Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker.
In a trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim took aim at each other when the SKIMS founder collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana months after the former's wedding in Portofino, Italy. Their half-sister Kendall Jenner also shared a similar comment as she acknowledged that the older sibling "felt like her wedding vibes were, like stripped from her."
Kim Accused Kourtney of Stealing Her Style
In another drama over style, Kim and Kourtney had a heated exchange when Khloé asked their opinion about the outfit she should wear. However, Kourtney told Khloé she does not care about her and Kim, so they should call Kendall instead.
Kanye West's ex-wife said, "Well if she doesn't care why do you keep on picking out all the same clothes?"
The 44-year-old Kardashian Konfidential writer responded, "I don't know what you're talking about. I've never dressed like you. I dress completely different than Kim."
Kourtney Used Kim's Bag Without Permission
Before Kourtney's date with her friends, she decided to use Kim's bag without letting her know about her plans. However, the Skky Partners founder eventually found out about it as she arrived at the restaurant before her sister did.
They spent the whole night throwing shade at each other, but Kim ended up leaving a few minutes later.
The Candyland Birthday Theme Issue
In 2019, Kourtney and Kim tried working together to prepare the best party for their daughters, Penelope and North. However, their collaboration was not harmonious as they could not agree on the types of treats to offer at the event.
"It's not gonna be healthy no matter what, sugar's not healthy," Kourtney, who is health-conscious, said. "But I'm saying, let's do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and gross s---."
Kourtney and Kim's Physical Altercation
In an episode of Season 18 of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim had a heated argument over work ethic, with the People's Choice Awards winner accusing her sibling of not working as hard as their other sisters.
"Honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f------ a-- off," Kourtney exclaimed. "But also if I didn't want to work my a-- off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that's f------ fine."
After the verbal exchange, Kourtney charged at Kim and had a physical fight, leaving the latter with scratches.
Kourtney Criticized Khloé's Furniture Choice
Khloé often finds herself in the middle of Kourtney and Kim's feud. For instance, the eldest Kardashian criticized her furniture choice for the baby shower.
Because Kourtney was being unreasonable, Khloé called her out and said, "Seriously, what is wrong with you these days? You're so b----."
Kourtney Branded Kim a Witch
In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke her silence in a call with Kourtney and told her that she is a different person who hates the family. Kourtney responded and called Kim a "witch" who she hates.
The 2018 Holiday Cards Issue
Kim tried to organize a photo shoot for the family's annual Christmas card, but Kourtney was not open about making herself available. The American Horror Story: Delicate star told her sister that no one wanted her in the shoot.
"Maybe if you had a f------ business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f------ business, but you don't," Kim exclaimed. "So, don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."
She also told Khloé and their mom, Kris Jenner, that the eldest sister is the least exciting to look at.
Khloé and Kourtney's Exchange of Curses
On KUWTK, the Kardashian siblings went to San Francisco Bay for sightseeing. However, Kourtney only focused on her phone, leading Khloé to tell her to get off it.
The Good American founder lashed out and called her "a waste of space" and "annoying as f--," causing Khloé to fire back at her and say: "F--- you, you f------ pregnant w----!"