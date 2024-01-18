MSNBC Hosts Mock Donald Trump Over Mysterious Cuts on His Hand and Fingers: 'Like a Toddler Having a Tantrum'
The cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump this week and speculated about the mysterious cuts recently spotted on the ex-president’s hand and fingers, RadarOnline.com can report.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was spotted with what appeared to be four small cuts on his right hand and fingers on Wednesday morning as he left Trump Tower to face off against his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, inside a Manhattan courtroom.
Although it is still unclear how the embattled former president suffered the minor injuries, the crew at Morning Joe speculated that Trump sustained the mysterious cuts on his hand and fingers after “banging his hands down on the table” like a “toddler having a tantrum.”
“There was a point in time during the day where Trump, very frustrated with Judge [Lewis] Kaplan, banged his hands down on the table,” MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin explained.
“I doubt that what we’re seeing there came from that,” she continued. “But could they be exacerbated by that? Perhaps.”
“Like a toddler having a tantrum and causing bleeding onto his hand,” Morning Joe co-host William Geist added.
Morning Joe star Joe Scarborough speculated that the alleged cuts on Trump’s hand and fingers were sores, while fellow Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested that it was magic marker.
“Is it magic marker?” Scarborough and Brzezinski discussed. “Because it looks like he has a sore on his index finger there. I don’t know. Maybe it is magic marker. I don’t know.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was first spotted with the mysterious marks in photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday morning.
The embattled 45th president departed Trump Tower for his $10 million defamation trial when he raised his right arm to wave to a group of nearby supporters.
At least four red marks that appeared to be small cuts could be seen on the ex-president’s hand and fingers.
Meanwhile, Trump’s troubles worsened once he arrived at the Manhattan courthouse to face off against Carroll in the $10 million defamation proceedings.
Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the ongoing trial, threatened to kick Trump out of the courtroom after the ex-president made “disruptive” comments.
“Mr. Trump has the right to be present here,” Judge Kaplan snapped during a brief recess on Wednesday. “That right can be forfeited, and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, and if he disregards court orders.”
“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” the judge added. “I understand you are very eager for me to do that.”
“I would love it,” Trump reportedly responded. “I would love it.”