Judge Threatens to Kick Donald Trump Out of $10M Defamation Trial for Making 'Disruptive' Comments: Report
The judge overseeing E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation case against Donald Trump threatened to kick the former president out of court this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Carroll’s $10 million defamation case against Trump kicked off in Manhattan on Tuesday, the already embattled ex-president was reportedly admonished by Judge Lewis Kaplan.
According to CNBC, Judge Kaplan threatened to boot Trump from the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon after Trump was caught making “disruptive” comments that were audible to jurors involved in the civil trial.
“This really is a con job,” Trump reportedly said shortly after the judge told the former president to “keep his voice down.”
Judge Kaplan then threatened to “exclude” Trump from the defamation trial for being “disruptive” and “disregarding court orders.”
“Mr. Trump has the right to be present here,” the judge said during a brief recess for lunch. “That right can be forfeited, and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, and if he disregards court orders.”
“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” Judge Kaplan continued. “I understand you are very eager for me to do that.”
Even more surprising was Trump’s alleged response after Judge Kaplan threatened to kick him out of the courtroom.
“I would love it, I would love it,” the embattled ex-president reportedly responded, according to CNBC.
“I know you would because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance,” Judge Kaplan fired back.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s trial this week is in connection to a second defamation lawsuit that his sexual assault accuser, E. Jean Carroll, filed against him last year.
Carroll, 80, initially accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. She was awarded $5 million in damages in May 2023 when a jury found the former president liable for both sexual assault and defamation.
Trump’s accuser recently filed a second defamation lawsuit against the former president, and those proceedings kicked off at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Trump’s back-and-forth with Judge Kaplan on Wednesday came shortly after the ex-president’s lawyer, Alina Habba, also jousted with the district judge.
Judge Kaplan reportedly ordered Habba to “sit down” after she requested the trial be postponed so Trump could attend the funeral of his late mother-in-law.
“It is denied. Sit down,” the judge reportedly shouted at Habba. “I said sit down!”
“I don’t like to be spoken to like that,” Habba responded. “I will not speak to you like that.”
“Nasty guy,” Trump reportedly said under his breath after his attorney was reprimanded by the judge.