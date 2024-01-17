Your tip
'Shameful': Fox News Star Kayleigh McEnany Slams CNN's Jake Tapper for Cutting Trump's Iowa Victory Speech Short

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany attacked CNN star Jake Tapper this week after Tapper cut off Donald Trump’s Iowa Caucus victory speech.

By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany attacked CNN star Jake Tapper this week after Tapper cut off Donald Trump’s Iowa Caucus victory speech after only ten minutes, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Trump also attacked CNN for not airing his full victory speech on Monday night, McEnany targeted Tapper on Tuesday during an episode of Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Hannity.

McEnany targeted Tapper on Tuesday during an episode of Sean Hannity’s Fox News program "Hannity."

Tapper, who co-anchored CNN’s Iowa caucus coverage on Monday night, initially decided to air the embattled ex-president’s Iowa victory speech.

But the CNN star ultimately cut Trump’s speech short after roughly ten minutes once the former president started to rant about an immigrant “invasion” taking place at the southern border.

McEnany called Tapper “shameful” and a “so-called journalist” for “censoring” Trump and not airing the Iowa winner’s full victory address.

“I am worried that the media has a plan, and we saw it play out last night to just censor this man, Jake Tapper,” McEnany charged. “What a shameful moment from a so-called journalist, as you exposed him! He is not!”

McEnany called Tapper “shameful” and a “so-called journalist” for “censoring” Trump.

“To cut off Donald Trump and say: You can hear him under my voice saying anti-immigrant things,” she continued. “He was not! Let the people hear the truth. The leader of the Republican Party.”

It should be noted that McEnany served as Trump’s White House press secretary before joining Fox News in March 2021.

Hannity also attacked Tapper for not airing Trump’s full Iowa victory speech on Monday night. He suggested that Tapper was not a real journalist but rather a “talk show host.”

“That’s journalism! That to him is a fact. He thinks he’s a journalist,” the Hannity star said. “You know what he is. He’s a talk show host.”

Hannity also attacked Tapper for not airing Trump’s full Iowa victory speech on Monday night.

“I’m a talk show host,” he acknowledged. “I buy it, I practice journalism, that’s part of my job. I do investigative reporting. I give opinion. We talk about culture and sports. I’m like an entire newspaper, but they say they’re journalists. That’s the distinction.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McEnany and Hannity’s remarks against Tapper on Tuesday night came shortly after Trump also attacked CNN for not airing his Iowa Caucus victory speech in full.

The embattled ex-president lashed out at both CNN and NBC over the matter during a campaign event in New Hampshire, and Trump demanded that the networks have their “licenses pulled” for not supporting his full address.

“We were talking about her show and how corrupt the press is, and last night it was amazing,” Trump said during a rally on Tuesday night. “NBC and CNN refused to air my victory speech.”

“NBC and CNN refused to air my victory speech," Trump complained.

“I think of it because they are crooked. They’re dishonest, and frankly, they should have their licenses or whatever they have pulled,” he added. “Take it away!”

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow decided not to air any of Trump’s Iowa victory speech because she refused to “knowingly broadcast untrue things.”

