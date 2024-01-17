Cops Dispatched to 'Entourage' Star Kevin Connolly's Home Days After Burglary
Cops responded to Kevin Connolly's home twice before the new year. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that officers at the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the Entourage star's $3 million property on December 29, just days after he was burglarized and his gun was stolen.
A spokesperson for the LAPD tells RadarOnline.com that police officers responded to a radio call over an alarm going off at Connolly's house. When they arrived, they found it was a false alarm — but it was still a disturbing ordeal, considering his home was violated days before.
We've reached out to Connolly's rep for comment.
RadarOnline.com also confirmed that officers responded to a burglary at Connolly's home on December 25 at 1:14 AM. Connolly — famous for playing Eric Murphy on Entourage — wasn't present at the time of the incident. His antique gun and other minor items were stolen by the burglar, who made his way into Connolly's house by forcing a backdoor open.
A burglary report was taken, with TMZ reporting cops chalked it up to a homeless man; however, the LAPD spokesperson told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday that no arrests have been made and it's an ongoing investigation.
Connolly's next move — if he hasn't already — is to go through his three-bedroom, three-bathroom house to ensure nothing else was taken. Once he has a completed list of missing items, the actor can report a dollar amount of the value of the stolen goods.
There has been a string of robberies around high-profile L.A. neighborhoods like the one Connolly lives in. Keanu Reeves' home was targeted by burglars in ski masks last month. They also made off with his firearm.
Police were dispatched to the Matrix actor's property on December 6 after being called about a potential trespasser.
No one was found when they arrived — but officers returned to Reeves' house at 1 AM after the alarm went off. Security footage showed several burglars in masks smashing through a window and gaining access to the star's home. Sources claimed the suspects stole Reeves' firearm.
Like Connolly, the actor was not home at the time of the break-in.