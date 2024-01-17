MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell Labels Alina Habba 'Worst Trump Lawyer So Far'

The MSNBC host detailed the scene in court, "In New York, federal Judge Lewis Kaplan had ruled against the Trump lawyers in a series of objections, with quick one word rulings overruled repeatedly when every one of the Trump lawyers pretrial objections was overruled."

Habba told the judge, "I don’t know how to try this case, Your Honor," to which Kaplan quipped back, "I have heard you. I have considered what you have to say, and I have ruled."

"That’s it in my courtroom. When the ruling is made, that is the end, not the beginning of argument," Kaplan added.