MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell Labels Alina Habba 'Worst Trump Lawyer So Far'
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell called out Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba following her performance in court on Tuesday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Last Word host, O'Donnell branded Habba "the worst Trump lawyer so far."
Habba and Trump were in court on Tuesday for the jury selection process in the second defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, who was previously awarded $5 million in damages by a jury in the first civil trial she won against the ex-president. Now, Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages.
Trump's lawyer repeatedly asked the court for a delay in the trial, to which Judge Lewis Kaplan reprimanded Habba over the requests — and O'Donnell didn't hold back when recapping the ordeal hours later.
The MSNBC host detailed the scene in court, "In New York, federal Judge Lewis Kaplan had ruled against the Trump lawyers in a series of objections, with quick one word rulings overruled repeatedly when every one of the Trump lawyers pretrial objections was overruled."
Habba told the judge, "I don’t know how to try this case, Your Honor," to which Kaplan quipped back, "I have heard you. I have considered what you have to say, and I have ruled."
"That’s it in my courtroom. When the ruling is made, that is the end, not the beginning of argument," Kaplan added.
O'Donnell slammed Trump's lawyer over the exchange, "And that leaves Alina Habba as the current frontrunner for worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far."
Despite the judge making it clear that his ruling were "the end, not the beginning of argument," Habba persisted and asked once again for a delay in the trial so that Trump could attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.
"We are asking again, Your Honor, for a brief one day adjournment so my client can be here, just like he flew at the wee hours of the night to be here today," Habba said.
Kaplan answered, "You said you’re asking again for a brief one day adjournment. That is the first time you’ve done that. Notwithstanding statements made elsewhere."
Habba argued, "That’s not true, Your Honor," which drew a scathing response from the judge, "To the contrary. You asked me for a week’s adjournment. I denied it. I am not stopping him from being there."
O'Donnell emphasized the ridiculous nature of Habba's implication that the trial was impeding Trump from attending his mother-in-law's funeral.
"Donald Trump is not required to be in the courtroom at any time. He could go to the funeral. And he proved that to everyone today by leaving during the afternoon session and flying to New Hampshire while the court was still conducting a session," the MSNBC host said.
"He could do the same thing on Thursday if he cares about his third mother in law’s funeral, as much as he cares about winning votes in New Hampshire."