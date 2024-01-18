'Constant Anxiety’: Read Doja Cat’s Mom Shocking Court Declaration Accusing Singer’s Brother of Abuse

Doja Cat’s mom accused the singer’s brother of choking her and threatening to hit her several times — as part of her plea for a restraining order. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking petition filed by Doja’s mom Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer against her 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

In the petition, Sawyer claimed she needed protection from her son due to his behavior allegedly becoming increasingly concerning. Sawyer asked that she be protected along with Doja and Raman’s 13-year-old son. In the filing, Sawyer claimed Dlamini had knocked out Doja’s teeth, given her cuts and bruises, and destroyed the singer’s property.

Doja’s mom said her son talked to Doja “in a very degrading and demeaning” manner and made her feel “unsafe and traumatized.” In addition, Sawyer claimed that her son had been verbally abusive to her grandson.

In a declaration, Sawyer claimed she lives with “constant anxiety and fear: for her physical and emotional wellbeing and safety. She claimed her son had “choked me and threatened to hit me several times.” She said his words “are spoken” to “dehumanize me on the deepest level.”

Sawyer claimed her son told her he is “waiting on me to d--” and that he won’t be happy until “I’m swinging from a rope …” “He has made so many comments that are so deeply hurtful and offensive that I feel I have had to block them from memory just to go on day after day,” Sawyer wrote.

“He uses these bullying tactics to manipulate me into giving him more money, more money then what is rational and reasonable. It puts additional stress on me to work so hard, and then he abuses me and it’s hard for me to recover to complete my work tasks” She said, “The possibility of having a peaceful household to raise my grandson is completely compromised with this erratic behavior. There are many times [his son] does not want him to come over to the house.”

In the petition, Sawyer claimed on November 11, 2023 her son berated her in front of her grandson. She said he called her a “f------ lazy nasty white b----” and told her “no man would ever want me.” Sawyer said she was the legal guardian of the 13-year-old. She pleaded with the court to grant her request.

The judge granted Sawyer a temporary restraining order that prohibits her son from coming within 100 yards of her. However, the court denied the request to add Doja as a protected person. The judge said Doja would have to file her own restraining order petition.