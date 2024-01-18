‘Love Is Blind’ Star Renee Poche Accuses Producers of ‘Trying to Ruin’ Her Life By Demanding $4 Million For Speaking Out Against Show

Love is Blind star Renee Poche filed a bombshell declaration as part of her lawsuit against producers over the alleged unsafe working conditions on the set of the Netflix reality show.

RadarOnline.com obtained the declaration where Poche described in detail the alleged horror she experienced on season five of the reality dating show.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Poche filed a shocking lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium TV, the producers behind the reality show.