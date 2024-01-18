‘Love Is Blind’ Star Renee Poche Accuses Producers of ‘Trying to Ruin’ Her Life By Demanding $4 Million For Speaking Out Against Show
Love is Blind star Renee Poche filed a bombshell declaration as part of her lawsuit against producers over the alleged unsafe working conditions on the set of the Netflix reality show.
RadarOnline.com obtained the declaration where Poche described in detail the alleged horror she experienced on season five of the reality dating show.
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Poche filed a shocking lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium TV, the producers behind the reality show.
Poche accused the defendants of matching her with a violent, unemployed, unstable drug addict.
In her suit, Poche said producers selected Carter Wall to be her suitor on the show. Poche said despite producers claim they had a rigorous vetting process for contestants —Wall allegedly had addiction problems, was estranged from his family, had no money, and was without a home.
Poche claimed she was pressured to continue engaging with Wall on the show. The two were taken to Mexico to film where she claimed producers forced her to stay inside her hotel room with Wall.
In new newly filed declaration, Poche claimed, “In Mexico, I became extremely stressed about this, as I was stuck in a hotel room with him and unable to leave. We were told that cameras were always watching us and that alarms would sound if we opened the door to our room.”
She claimed, “During the entire stay in Mexico, we were allowed to leave the hotel room only once outside of filming—a one-hour stint at the pool with production watching our every move. I repeatedly told production about my dire mental state and was told I should enjoy ‘paradise.’ In reality, I was locked in a hotel room with an increasingly unhinged Wall for up to 22 hours a day. At around this time, Wall threatened to harm a camera operator, who then quit the show (while in Mexico) because he no longer felt safe.”
Poche claimed that Wall was “not mentally healthy.” She claimed he “regularly berated me, stole from the set or places we visited, and solicited other to buy him drugs.”
“On multiple nights, Wall did not go to sleep at all,” she said. “Wall was emotionally abusive on and off camera, lied malignantly, and heavily abused drugs and alcohol.”
At one point, she claimed producers warned her to make sure Carter did not have any weapons because they were concerned, he would hurt her. Despite it all, she claimed she continued to pressure her to film with Carter.
After filming wrapped, Poche claimed producers told her the footage with Hall would be axed. Poche believed producers decided to cut the scenes after Wall allegedly threatened to harm himself if the footage aired.
In her lawsuit, Poche said she spoke out about the experience on multiple podcasts which led to Netflix and the show producers accusing her of breaching an NDA and demanding $4 million in damages.
Poche’s lawsuit asked the court to determine the NDA is unenforceable and to award her unspecified damages.
She said, “I was utterly astonished when, on November 1, 2023, Delirium initiated arbitration against me. I feel that Delirium is trying to ruin my life and punish me for telling the truth about the unsafe working conditions I saw and experienced and the dangerous lies I had been fed. Delirium alleges that I am liable for $4,000,000 in liquidated damages for breach of the Agreement.”
In her declaration, Poche revealed she was only paid $8k for appearing on the show.