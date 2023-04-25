Nick Lachey & Wife Vanessa Facing Being Axed as 'Love Is Blind' Hosts, Producers May Hire Ex-Contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been hosts of Love Is Blind since the first season, but fans are urging the show to go another direction after a "disastrous" reunion special and it appears the creators may be listening.

RadarOnline.com has learned that married couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who documented their unconventional love story of marrying each other within a matter of weeks on the show, are being considered for the role after viewers slammed the former beauty queen and 98 Degrees singer as "cringey" to watch.