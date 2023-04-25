Nick Lachey & Wife Vanessa Facing Being Axed as 'Love Is Blind' Hosts, Producers May Hire Ex-Contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton
Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been hosts of Love Is Blind since the first season, but fans are urging the show to go another direction after a "disastrous" reunion special and it appears the creators may be listening.
RadarOnline.com has learned that married couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who documented their unconventional love story of marrying each other within a matter of weeks on the show, are being considered for the role after viewers slammed the former beauty queen and 98 Degrees singer as "cringey" to watch.
"Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal," an on-set source spilled, explaining the duo are perceived as "down-to-earth."
It was noted they could also help the contestants on their journeys "because they have walked in their shoes" while fans of the series are struggling to relate to the Lacheys.
"There's always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels," the insider spilled, saying a change needs to be made in order to "keep their ratings up."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Many viewers appear to support the decision to ax Nick and Vanessa on a new Change.org petition which argues the pair "felt pretty useless and out of place" from the get-go. Some have expressed they even seem to be biased while hosting.
More than 41,000 signatures have been received on the petition stating they needed to be given the boot, as it's claimed they do not "make any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience and blatantly attempt to stir up drama and leave."
The petitioner also brought up how Nick seemingly shaded his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, on the season 3 reunion with a comment about his marriages.
"Hey, it's always better the second time, right?" he said to a contestant.
"This comment was uncalled for, forced and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex husband," according to the petition. "For a show that is attempting to be reality TV, Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringey, and poorly produced."
The Lacheys have yet to address the controversy.