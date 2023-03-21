Nick Lachey Ordered To Anger Management & AA Meetings Over Shuffle With Female Cameraman

Almost a year after boyband star Nick Lachey was charged with battery and assault, following an alleged attack on a female photographer, the former 98 Degrees singer was ordered to take anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lachey, 49, was charged in March 2022 over an incident with Jody Santos, a celebrity photographer who was snapping the Netflix host from her vehicle.

While the Love is Blind host was ordered to attend 52 weeks of behavioral education classes for his actions, Santos claimed she was still waiting for an apology from Lachey.