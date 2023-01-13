Andy Dick's Downward Spiral Continues, Arrested For Public Intoxication & Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

According to TMZ, upon law enforcement's arrival, the former host of The Andy Dick Show displayed signs of intoxication, however, the comedian was arrested without incident.

Upon the officer's arrival, Andy's criminal record showed that he was not up to date on his registration as a sex offender. The discovery brought an additional charge against the disgraced comedian.

Local police booked Andy into custody for both offenses, making the ordeal the second time in eight months that the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant had a run-in with the law.