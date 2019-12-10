Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andy Dick Thrown In Jail For Sexual Battery Case After Judge Hits Him With 14 Day Sentence

Andy Dick Thrown In Jail For Sexual Battery Case After Judge Hits Him With 14 Day Sentence

Andy Dick Thrown In Jail For Sexual Battery Case After Judge Hits Him With 14 Day Sentence Comedian spent one night locked up for grabbing a woman's butt.

Andy Dick was sentenced to 14 days in jail for his sexual battery case but spent just one night behind bars, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Rob Wilcox, the spokesman with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, confirmed the troubled actor was in the L.A. County jail from December 6 to 7.

Dick, 53, was charged with two misdemeanors for the 2018 incident where the victim claimed he “squeezed her butt twice,” as he walked past her on a sidewalk. She also said he made “lewd comments.”

A judge originally sentenced Dick to community service, but he failed to complete the required hours, so he was slapped with the 14 days jail time.

He was released after just one day due to the overcrowding in the L.A. County jail.

As Radar previously reported, he pleaded not guilty inanother sexual battery case. He allegedly groped a ride share driver last year in West Hollywood, officials with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Dick was accused of reaching over the seat and grabbing the driver’s crotch in April 2018. The driver filed a police report shortly after the alleged incident.

If convicted of the charges in that case, Dick faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in county jail.

In a separate incident, he was hospitalized in August after he was knocked unconscious by a man who claimed Dick grabbed his genitals.

The fight took place outside a nightclub in New Orleans and Radar obtained exclusive video from the brutal beatdown.

As readers know, the comedian claimed he was “knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes” after performing at a New Orleans Club on August 10.

On August 14, suspect David Hale was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on second-degree battery and simple battery charges.

According to local reports, Dick, 53, was getting into a waiting Uber after his performance at the One-Eyed Jacks nightclub when Hale, 46, “sucker punched” the funnyman, who then fell into a motorcycle and hit his head on the ground.

Security video shows a person approaching Dick, then clobbering him, and brutally knocking him out with one punch.

Dick was rushed to the hospital for what was described as a “possible brain bleed.”

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says he was “flabbergasted” by the vicious attack, which was completely unexpected.

“Andy was on his best behavior,” Couvillion said. “Some of his shows are a little wilder. Every show is different. This show was mostly story telling. He didn’t disrespect anyone.”