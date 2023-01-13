Husband & Wife Caretakers For Missing Oklahoma Girl, 4, Arrested As Search For Toddler Expands Out Of State

The caretakers of a missing Cyril, Oklahoma, girl, Athena Brownfield, 4, were arrested on charges of child neglect after investigators expanded the ongoing search for the toddler outside of the state, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On the evening of January 12, Alysia Adams, 30, was arrested by local police after it was determined that she and her husband, Ivon Adams, were responsible for two girls' care at the time of Athena's disappearance.

After exhausting city-wide search efforts and receiving tips from the community, investigators expanded their efforts beyond Oklahoma state lines.

One day after his wife's arrest, Ivon was located in Phoenix, Arizona, and was taken into custody.

A local Cyril postal worker's suspicions led police to discover that Athena was missing after the employee found her older sister wandering outside alone on January 10 and called 911.