Nick Lachey Responds To Jessica Simpson’s Candid Exposé About Their Marriage Singer talks cheating, jealously & other dirty details in her memoir ‘Open Book.’

Nick Lachey is taking things with a grain of salt as ex-wife Jessica Simpson spills their marriage secrets in her new memoir, “Open Book.”

Lachey, 46, was hit with questions about his ex during an interview with the Today show — which he attended with wife Vanessa Minnillo — on Monday, February 3. During the talk, Hoda Kotb asked the 98 Degrees band member if he knew of the revelations that Simpson, 39, exposes in her book.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us,” he replied.

Weeks prior, Simpson told PEOPLE that she very much respects Lachey’s new life and family. She also recognized that they will always mean a lot to each other, as they were together for seven years and were each other’s first real loves.

“There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on,” Lachey continued.

RadarOnline.com readers know that in her book, among other things, Simpson talks in great details about the demise of her marriage to Lachey, the fakery that went on in their reality TV show Newlyweds, and the jealously and cheating that rocked their relationship. She admits to accusing him of having a wondering eye and eventually being unfaithful to him by falling for another man. She also admits that when she finally decided their love was over, in 2005, Lachey begged her not to leave him. Still, she filed for divorce after just three years of marriage.

Both stars have since moved on. Simpson married former football star Eric Johnson — with whom she shared three kids — and Lachey married Minnillo, 39. The two also share three kids.

In the interview with today, Lachey and Minnillo experienced an awkward moment. When Kotb, 55, brought up that the couple sent Simpson a gift during a milestone in her life, Minnillo said, “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us. I didn’t. I don’t know her address.”

“Open Book” hits stands on Tuesday, February 4.