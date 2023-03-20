Tamar Braxton Identifies Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker As The 'RHOA' Stars Who Allegedly Threatened Her
Tamar Braxton has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were the Bravolebrities who allegedly threatened her months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tamar didn't hold back during her appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, addressing the alleged incident when being asked about it by a fan.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer sounded off on social media in December, revealing she had "REAL BEEF" with a Georgia peach couple after they allegedly stepped to her — but refused to drop names.
Cohen couldn't wait to ask Tamar about the situation, first guessing the RHOA star was either Eva Marcille or Drew Sidora. Denying it was the ladies, she said, “And it really did happen, I’m not lying. Like, I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s--- really happened, it was not cute.”
Tamar couldn't play coy with Cohen's next guess.
"Was she a full housewife?" Andy asked, to which Tamar replied with attitude, "She's a FULL housewife."
"It's not Kandi," he said with confidence. That's when Tamar looked directly into the camera, smiled, and took a sip of her drink.
“I thought you and Kandi mended everything after Big Brother,” Cohen stated. “I thought so, too. I had no idea. I’ll tell you the story later," Tamar teased, only to drop the tea on social media days later.
According to the singer, Kandi got mad that Tamar didn't take her side in the ongoing messy beef with Carlos King.
Tamar defended her stance, explaining that she wasn't taking anyone's side without knowing the facts.
In December, she made the shocking allegations about an unidentified RHOA pair allegedly threatening her — and fans immediately assumed the couple was Kandi and Todd.
"I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man," Tamar claimed.
"I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD," she continued. But because they don’t want y’all to know how F----- up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said s---."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She later commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post covering the drama, writing that she was "triggered."
"I’ve worked hard not to be on the same 'she’s drama' reality profile… but that lady husband DiD look me in my face and say 'you know what it is' .. the rest let them tell u," Tamar claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kandi's team for comment.