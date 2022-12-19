Your tip
Tamar Braxton UNLOADS on Unnamed 'RHOA' Star, Accuses Georgia Peach & Husband Of Threats

Dec. 19 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Tamar Braxton took a bite out of a peach this weekend, sounding off on the unnamed Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband for allegedly threatening her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Love and War singer, 45, shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories about her "REAL BEEF" with a Georgia peach couple — but refused to drop their names.

"I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man," Tamar claimed.

"I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD," she continued. But because they don’t want y’all to know how F----- up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said s---."

Tamar ended her rant by sounding off with a warning. "It’s BEEF and it is a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! PERIODT! Merry Christmas," Tamar said.

She later commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post covering the drama, writing that she was "triggered."

"I shouldn’t have said anything because all the hard work I’ve been putting in to bettering myself, I feel like with this one outburst of frustration…I let it go down the drain because I was triggered," Tamar explained.

"I’ve worked hard not to be on the same 'she’s drama' reality profile… but that lady husband DiD look me in my face and say 'you know what it is' .. the rest let them tell u," she added.

RHOA fans immediately sounded off, guessing which peach messed with Tamar. Many believe the singer was referring to Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

This wouldn't be the first time Tamar and Kandi butted heads. The two clashed during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother over drama with the Great Xscape tour. Tamar claimed Kandi “didn’t like her.”

"Tamar always had something for Kandi, and jealousy is what it is about," one Twitter user wrote. Others think Tamar's beef is with Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling. He's a federal prosecutor and is a senior advisor to the mayor.

Regardless of who she's feuding with, fans are hoping Tamar's fight will lead to her possibly joining RHOA.

"What’s everyone’s thoughts on tamar braxton holding a peach? i’d personally love it i think. she reminds me of nene in a lot of ways," one viewer commented.

