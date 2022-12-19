Tamar Braxton UNLOADS on Unnamed 'RHOA' Star, Accuses Georgia Peach & Husband Of Threats

She later commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post covering the drama, writing that she was "triggered."

"I shouldn’t have said anything because all the hard work I’ve been putting in to bettering myself, I feel like with this one outburst of frustration…I let it go down the drain because I was triggered," Tamar explained.

"I’ve worked hard not to be on the same 'she’s drama' reality profile… but that lady husband DiD look me in my face and say 'you know what it is' .. the rest let them tell u," she added.