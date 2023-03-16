Your tip
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss' ATL Restaurant Old Lady Gang Finally Scores 'A' Health Score After Struggles

Mar. 16 2023

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang scored an 'A' health score two years after being hit with a less than stellar score, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to official records, Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant was inspected by the Georgia Department of Public Health on March 1.

The inspector awarded Old Lady Gang an ‘A’ health score with a score of 100 out of 100. Since July 2021, the spot has held a ‘C’ rating with a score of 75.

During the last inspection, the health department investigator said they saw sliced cheese, raw salmon, and sliced tomatoes being kept at a temperature above 41 degrees.

The report read, “Working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name.”

A couple of weeks prior, a separate health inspection revealed the main kitchen had no soap. In addition, the inspector reported that sliced cheese, raw hamburger, shrimp, chicken, and crab cake weren't being stored at the proper temperature.

During the inspection, the official found the main kitchen lacked paper towels at the handwashing sink and various other violations.

Old Lady Gang scored a 77 rating in February 2021 but improved the score to 94 weeks later. However, things went downhill at the July 2021 inspection.

As RadarOnline.com, Burruss and Tucker’s other restaurant Blaze recently was awarded its own ‘A’ rating — two years after failing an inspection and having to temporarily shut down.

The inspector gave Blaze a score of 91 out of 100 during the recent visit. One issue noted in the report was, “Observed two employees prepping food with no hair restraint. CFSM instructed both employees to put on a hair restraint and wash hands then return to work.”

Further, the inspector said, “Observed no soap in employee handing wash sink on cook line and in bar.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Blaze had received a ‘B’ back in July 2022 and had a ‘C’ rating before that.

Burruss and Tucker voluntarily closed Blaze in 2021 for a couple of days after receiving a failing grade during one inspection.

