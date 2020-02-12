Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wait, What? Vanessa Says She Never Got Paid For Her Appearance In Husband Nick Lachey’s Music Video! TV star spills the news on the pair’s 10-year engagement anniversary.

Vanessa Minnillo never got paid for her appearance in husband Nick Lachey’s music video — and she’s not letting it go!

Fans recall the stars first met on the set of Lachey’s “What’s Left of Me” music video in 2006, in which Minnillo, 39, starred as his love interest.

“I never got paid for that video,” the TV personality revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve been paying every day since that video!” Lachey, 46, joked.

Speaking of the experience of filming the video with Lachey 14 years ago, Minnillo admitted she was definitely attracted to the singer who would become her husband years later.

“See ladies! If you know what you want, go for it,” she said with a laugh.

Minnillo’s revelation came just in time for the pair’s 10-year engagement anniversary. The “True To Your Heart” singer popped the question in 2010 and married Minnillo in 2011.

“I think the good part is it doesn’t feel like 10 years, honestly,” Lachey said. “It feels like it was just yesterday we were planning our wedding and doing the [TV] special and the whole thing, and [having] three kids. It kind of just flies by!”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Minnillo and Lachey were recently tangled up in some drama regarding Lachey’s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson. The singer-turned-designer, 39, spilled dirty details about her failed marriage to Lachey in her new memoir, “Open Book,” and admitted that despite their differences, she’ll always love him. They were married from 2002 to 2006.

In an interview with the Today show, Lachey admitted he didn’t read Simpson’s book, but still has much respect for her. Minnillo, meanwhile, seemed to throw shade at her husband’s ex, saying she never sent Simpson a gift because she doesn’t know her address. She later denied being petty towards Simpson after receiving backlash from fans.