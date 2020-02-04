Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson's 10 Biggest Bombshells In Shocking New Memoir 'Open Book' The fashion designer reveals her most traumatic experiences that led her to spiral.

Jessica Simpson’s new memoir unravels that most riveting parts of her life. From her tumultuous relationship with ex husband, Nick Lachey, to her heartbreaks with John Mayer, the singer turned fashion designer is baring it all.

In her bombshell book, Simpson, 39, goes into great detail of the most traumatic parts of her life, including being sexually abused at the age of 6, which led to her incessant drinking and pill-popping patterns.

She explained the shock she felt after her parents divorce and the sadness that came when her dad had left her mom after 35 years of marriage.

The former Newlyweds star also reveals the most vulnerable parts of herself, including her weight struggles and the extreme measures she took to get in shape.

Simpson confesses the sudden rise of fame led to her crumbling marriage to Lachey, 46 and behind-the-scenes her life was in shambles.

