Jessica's Plastic Surgery Nightmare! Inside Simpson's Tummy Tuck Gone Horribly Wrong Star almost needed emergency blood transfusion, she writes in new memoir ‘Open Book.’

Jessica Simpson isn’t holding back on dishing the dirt about her botched plastic surgery nightmare in her new memoir, Open Book.

The singer reveals her horrific experience first began when she scheduled a partial tummy tuck to celebrate turning 35 in July 2015.

“The surgery wasn’t for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left sagging from my back-to-back pregnancies,” she writes in the memoir.

“I was so ashamed of my body at this point that I wouldn’t let” husband Eric Johnson “see me without a white T-shirt on. I had sex with it on and even showered with it on. I couldn’t bear to look at myself,” she recalls.

During a whirlwind pre-surgery trip with her mom, Tina Drew, and friends to Saint Bart’s, Simpson received a troublesome call from from her doctor.

“He was direct. My plastic surgeon may have approved me for the surgery in two weeks, but he would not,” she writes, revealing the medical expert was concerned about her liver levels. “You could die,” he warned. He then told her she needed to “stop everything for three months” — from drinking alcohol to popping pills.

“When I got home, I cut down on everything, like someone cramming for a test. I disregarded what my doctor said and kept the surgery date,” Simpson notes.

According to Simpson, that first surgery went fine, but she wasn’t thrilled with the results. She writes: “I still had loose skin that hung over my pants.”

Simpson, 39, then scheduled a full tummy tuck for two months later — but had misgivings even before going under the knife.

“This surgery was more involved. There was a sense that something was going to go wrong from the get-go, even though I stopped drinking to prepare,” she recalls in Open Book.

The star was right.

Her surgery took two hours longer than planned and Simpson was sent to a luxury hotel near her doctor’s office to heal.

“It did not go well. I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures,” she reveals of her excruciating post-operation experience.

In dire straits, Simpson was rushed to the hospital, where she secretly stayed for nine days. “Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion,” she writes.

Thankfully, Simpson recovered from the ordeal.

“I felt like myself again,” she explains in Open Book. “But I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do.”

