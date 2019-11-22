Arrests, Deaths & Breakups: 13 Of The Top Celebrity Holiday Disasters EXPOSED

Holidays should be the happiest times for celebrities able to buy plenty of food and gifts, but many have been sorely missing peace, love, and good health.

From blowout fights to arrests and tragic deaths, RadarOnline.com has a gallery of the most outrageous celebrity disasters over the years.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had a huge blowout right after Thanksgiving – and she threw him out of their house.

Khloe Kardashian was caught in a giant pie lie on Thanksgiving and Giada De Laurentiis sliced her hand into a bloody mess on live TV.

Tiger Woods had his infamous car accident after a fight with his wife on Thanksgiving, and that scandal blew up into one of the biggest divorces in celebrity history.

Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey shocked fans by splitting up just before Thanksgiving, ending their famous reality show marriage.

George Michael’s death on Christmas stunned the world.

Josh Brolin was arrested on New Year’s Day for public intoxication and Mischa Barton was popped for DUI days after the holiday.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery of  celebrity holiday disasters.